Topeka Zoo to see multi-million dollar expansion

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli and Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo will soon be breaking ground on another multi-million dollar project.

Director Brendan Wiley said at a media conference Friday morning that the giraffe exhibit is about to get a whole lot bigger. Part of the expansion includes taking out the Animals and Man building, which currently houses the giraffes, hippos and a few other small animals.

Once complete, the addition will give the giraffes a total of 50,000 square feet to stretch their legs. The Zoo says a grant from Capitol Federal and donations from several individuals will help pay for the project.

