Topeka Police investigating shooting in east Topeka

Police say a child was injured in an early morning shooting.
Topeka Police are investigating after a child was injured in an early morning shooting in east Topeka.
Topeka Police are investigating after a child was injured in an early morning shooting in east Topeka.(Shawn Wheat)
By Dylan Olsen and Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a child was injured in an early morning shooting in east Topeka.

The shooting happened around 1:10 Friday morning in the 300 block of SE Lime St.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

