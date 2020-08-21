Topeka Police investigating shooting in east Topeka
Police say a child was injured in an early morning shooting.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a child was injured in an early morning shooting in east Topeka.
The shooting happened around 1:10 Friday morning in the 300 block of SE Lime St.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
