Topeka pair arrested on multiple felony charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office says a Topeka man and woman is behind bars following a routine traffic stop in central Topeka.

Officials say deputies conducted the stop around 5:00 p.m. in the 2000 blk. of SW Van Buren on August 20. During a search of the vehicle, authorities say they located a loaded handgun and methamphetamine.

The driver, Frank J. Robinson, 44, of Topeka was booked on aggravated criminal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and driving while suspended charges.

The passenger, Lori A. Hause, 44, of Topeka was booked for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Robinson and Hause were booked into the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.