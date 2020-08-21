Supreme Court affirms Shawnee Co. murder conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has published a decision on a Shawnee Co. murder conviction, among other cases.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has issued three decisions, including that of Shawnee County murder conviction.

In Appeal No.118,941: State of Kansas vs. Christopher Shawn Pattillo the Court says Pattillo drove a van that a passenger fired shots out of killing Brian Miller and hitting a house occupied by Miller’s seven-year-old nephew.

The Court says a Shawnee Co. jury convicted Pattillo of felon murder, aggravated assault of Miller, felony discharge of a firearm and aggravated endangering of a child.

According to the Court, Pattillo appealed to the Supreme Court on 10 issues of whether underlying felonies support his felony murder conviction and his sentences, whether the State met its burden of proving the underlying felonies and felony murder and whether the trial judge erred in instructing the jury.

The Supreme Court says it found no reversible errors and affirmed Pattillo’s convictions and sentences. It says it also held that sufficient evidence supported Pattillo’s underlying felonies. It says it affirmed the felony murder conviction based on the underlying inherently dangerous felonies of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling and aggravated endangering of a child.

In Appeal No.118,336: State of Kansas vs. Thad Christopher Green, the Court ays it affirmed Green’s convictions after a Montgomery Co. District Court trial. It says Green was convicted in the death of Cameron Wawrzynaik, Green’s ex-wife’s boyfriend.

The Court says in December of 2015, Gren drove to Wawrzynaik’s house, entered and shot and killed Wawrzynaik and then set fire to the house.

After Green was found guilty a district judge sentenced him to a hard 50 to life sentence for first-degree premeditated murder, 34 months for aggravated burglary and 19 months for arson.

The Court says on appeal, Geen raised multiple issues. It says it concluded that none of the issues warranted reversal of Green’s convictions or sentences and held the evidence in the case did not support his desired defense of voluntary intoxication due to no evidence that he was impaired to the point it would have made it impossible for him to form the criminal intent necessary for premeditated murder.

In Appeal No.121,040: State of Kansas vs. Quinton Moore, the Court says it affirmed Moore’s Reno Co. first degree murder conviction for the shooting death of Clarence Allen.

The Court says on appeal, Morre argued his jury should not have been shown his police interrogation tape and should have been instructed about voluntary intoxication as well as the prosecutor committing an error in their closing argument by suggesting a motive or the crime not supported by the evidence.

The Court says it held that it was not an error for the jury to watch the interrogation tape and Morre was not entitled to a voluntary intoxication instruction. It says it did rule, however, that the prosecutor erred by speculating a motive unsupported by evidence, but concluded the error was harmless in light of the overwhelming case against Morre, including his confession.

For more Kansas Court of Appeals decisions, visit the Court’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.