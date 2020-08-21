Advertisement

Supreme Court affirms Shawnee Co. murder conviction

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has published a decision on a Shawnee Co. murder conviction, among other cases.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has issued three decisions, including that of Shawnee County murder conviction.

In Appeal No.118,941: State of Kansas vs. Christopher Shawn Pattillo the Court says Pattillo drove a van that a passenger fired shots out of killing Brian Miller and hitting a house occupied by Miller’s seven-year-old nephew.

The Court says a Shawnee Co. jury convicted Pattillo of felon murder, aggravated assault of Miller, felony discharge of a firearm and aggravated endangering of a child.

According to the Court, Pattillo appealed to the Supreme Court on 10 issues of whether underlying felonies support his felony murder conviction and his sentences, whether the State met its burden of proving the underlying felonies and felony murder and whether the trial judge erred in instructing the jury.

The Supreme Court says it found no reversible errors and affirmed Pattillo’s convictions and sentences. It says it also held that sufficient evidence supported Pattillo’s underlying felonies. It says it affirmed the felony murder conviction based on the underlying inherently dangerous felonies of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling and aggravated endangering of a child.

In Appeal No.118,336: State of Kansas vs. Thad Christopher Green, the Court ays it affirmed Green’s convictions after a Montgomery Co. District Court trial. It says Green was convicted in the death of Cameron Wawrzynaik, Green’s ex-wife’s boyfriend.

The Court says in December of 2015, Gren drove to Wawrzynaik’s house, entered and shot and killed Wawrzynaik and then set fire to the house.

After Green was found guilty a district judge sentenced him to a hard 50 to life sentence for first-degree premeditated murder, 34 months for aggravated burglary and 19 months for arson.

The Court says on appeal, Geen raised multiple issues. It says it concluded that none of the issues warranted reversal of Green’s convictions or sentences and held the evidence in the case did not support his desired defense of voluntary intoxication due to no evidence that he was impaired to the point it would have made it impossible for him to form the criminal intent necessary for premeditated murder.

In Appeal No.121,040: State of Kansas vs. Quinton Moore, the Court says it affirmed Moore’s Reno Co. first degree murder conviction for the shooting death of Clarence Allen.

The Court says on appeal, Morre argued his jury should not have been shown his police interrogation tape and should have been instructed about voluntary intoxication as well as the prosecutor committing an error in their closing argument by suggesting a motive or the crime not supported by the evidence.

The Court says it held that it was not an error for the jury to watch the interrogation tape and Morre was not entitled to a voluntary intoxication instruction. It says it did rule, however, that the prosecutor erred by speculating a motive unsupported by evidence, but concluded the error was harmless in light of the overwhelming case against Morre, including his confession.

For more Kansas Court of Appeals decisions, visit the Court’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EEOC holds virtual seminar

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will hold a virtual seminar.

News

KDOT celebrates employee service anniversaries

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is celebrating its employee service anniversaries.

News

TPS partnering with Cox Internet for increased data service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Cox Internet and Topeka Public Schools are partnering for the “Connect 2 Compete” program to bring increased internet data to online school learners.

News

TPS Cox Internet Partnership

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cox Internet and Topeka Public Schools are partnering for the “Connect 2 Compete” program to bring increased internet data to online school learners.

Latest News

News

Aldersgate Village have prevention measures in place to keep employees and residents safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
Aldersgate Village have preventive measures in place to keep employees and residents safe

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 33 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley Count has 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to her administration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made a handful of appointments to her administration.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Transitioning to warmer temperatures and higher humidity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Keeping an eye on a slight chance of rain this weekend

News

Wife to be arraigned in husband’s shooting death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
The relationship of a man and woman known for its violence ended in February when he was fatally shot three times while the two were in an east Topeka home, witnesses testified Friday in a preliminary hearing.

News

Man charged with abuse of an 18-month-old-child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County District Attorney has charged a man with abusing an 18-month-old.