Sink hole in Manhattan closes turn lane on Leavenworth

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 1:20 p.m., Friday afternoon, a crew from City of Manhattan Public Works closed the westbound left turn lane at the intersection of Leavenworth Street at 3rd Street due to a sink hole.

The westbound inside turn lane of Leavenworth, beginning in front of Taco Johns and going west to the left turn onto southbound 3rd St is closed until further notice for a sinkhole. Westbound outside lane of Leavenworth is open for traffic. — Public Works MHK (@MhkWorks) August 21, 2020

The roadway within the turn lane has started sinking, near the entrance to Taco John’s.

Crews are working to locate utilities in the area before they remove the damaged pavement and make repairs to the roadway.

The left turn lane on westbound Leavenworth at Third street will remain closed until repairs can be made.

🚧 8/21/20 Sink Hole - Leavenworth & Third 🚧

Leavenworth St at Third (3rd) St is closed from the WB left turn lane to SB 3rd Street (Shown in Red on the map). All other movements are open at this intersection. Pavement will be removed after utilities are located. pic.twitter.com/L31x0m8tTS — Public Works MHK (@MhkWorks) August 21, 2020

