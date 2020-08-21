Advertisement

Sink hole in Manhattan closes turn lane on Leavenworth

MHK sink hole on Leavenworth Street
MHK sink hole on Leavenworth Street(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 1:20 p.m., Friday afternoon, a crew from City of Manhattan Public Works closed the westbound left turn lane at the intersection of Leavenworth Street at 3rd Street due to a sink hole.

The roadway within the turn lane has started sinking, near the entrance to Taco John’s.

Crews are working to locate utilities in the area before they remove the damaged pavement and make repairs to the roadway.

The left turn lane on westbound Leavenworth at Third street will remain closed until repairs can be made.

