Shawnee Co. to reduce inside gatherings to 25, outside to stay at 45
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Officer will be issuing a new order limiting inside gatherings to 25.
During a Friday news conference, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino announced he will be changing the current order to reduce inside gatherings from 45 to 25. He will keep outside gatherings at 45.
The new order will go into place on Monday at midnight.
He also announced a new scorecard system to indicate where the county is with transmission of COVID-19. The system will be used to help schools determine what phase of their learning plans they should be in.
Watch the news conference below:
We’ll update this story with more information.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.