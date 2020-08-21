Shawnee Co. Board of Commission Meeting moves locations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Board of Commission meetings are getting a change in venue.

The Shawnee County Board of Commission says it is moving meetings to the Great Overland Station indefinitely.

The Commission says the Great Overland Station is located at 701 N. Kansas Ave. and meetings will begin at 9 a.m. in the east wing of the building entrance.

According to the Commission, meetings will still be available via live stream during regular meeting times on Mondays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.

The Commission says wearing a mask, social distancing and a personal risk assessment are encouraged before attending and for the safety of everyone security will be present.

