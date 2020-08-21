Scranton woman killed, four injured late Thursday in Douglas County crash

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed and four other people were taken to area hospitals after a two-vehicle crash late Thursday in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:22 p.m. at the intersection of US-56 highway and E. 550 Road. The location was about six miles east of Overbrook.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Nissan Rogue was southbound on E. 550 Road when the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of US-56 highway.

The driver of a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was westbound on US-56 swerved to avoid the Nissan.

The patrol said the Nissan struck the Jeep in the passenger side, causing the Jeep to leave the roadway to the left and roll onto its roof.

The Nissan, meanwhile, spun around and rolled into the ditch, landing on its roof.

The driver of the Nissan, Sara N. Shamblin, 25, of Scranton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three occupants in her vehicle also were reported injured and were transported to area hospitals. They were identified as Dakota L. Comstock, 19, of Scranton, who was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries; Autumn Comstock, 17, of Scranton, who was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries; and Morgan Comstock, 7 weeks old, of Scranton, who was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with no apparent injuries.

The patrol said Morgan was restrained in an infant seat. It was unknown whether any of the other occupants of the Nissan were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Jeep, Timothy W. Cambron, 36, of Scranton, was transported to The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries. The patrol said it was unknown whether Cambron, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.