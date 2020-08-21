Advertisement

Scranton woman killed, four injured late Thursday in Douglas County crash

A Scranton woman was killed and four others were taken to area hospitals after a two-vehicle crash late Thursday in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.
A Scranton woman was killed and four others were taken to area hospitals after a two-vehicle crash late Thursday in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed and four other people were taken to area hospitals after a two-vehicle crash late Thursday in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:22 p.m. at the intersection of US-56 highway and E. 550 Road. The location was about six miles east of Overbrook.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Nissan Rogue was southbound on E. 550 Road when the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of US-56 highway.

The driver of a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was westbound on US-56 swerved to avoid the Nissan.

The patrol said the Nissan struck the Jeep in the passenger side, causing the Jeep to leave the roadway to the left and roll onto its roof.

The Nissan, meanwhile, spun around and rolled into the ditch, landing on its roof.

The driver of the Nissan, Sara N. Shamblin, 25, of Scranton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three occupants in her vehicle also were reported injured and were transported to area hospitals. They were identified as Dakota L. Comstock, 19, of Scranton, who was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries; Autumn Comstock, 17, of Scranton, who was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries; and Morgan Comstock, 7 weeks old, of Scranton, who was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with no apparent injuries.

The patrol said Morgan was restrained in an infant seat. It was unknown whether any of the other occupants of the Nissan were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Jeep, Timothy W. Cambron, 36, of Scranton, was transported to The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries. The patrol said it was unknown whether Cambron, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday forecast: Transitioning to warmer temperatures and higher humidity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Keeping an eye on a slight chance of rain this weekend

News

City of Topeka Human Relations Commission clarifies intention of policing recommendations

Updated: 8 hours ago
The City of Topeka’s Human Relations Commission (HRC) has been working on its Policing Recommendations since May.

News

TPS postpones football games; will re-evaluate Sept. 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
TPS postpones football games; will re-evaluate Sept. 3

Local

City of Topeka Human Relations Commission clarifies intention of policing recommendations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The City of Topeka’s Human Relations Commission (HRC) has been working on its Policing Recommendations since May.

Latest News

Local

USD 378 Riley County students returned to school in-person

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
It’s been five and a half months since Riley County students left for spring break, and COVID-19 stay-at-home orders had them finish the school year remotely.

Sports

TPS postpones football games; will re-evaluate Sept. 3

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Topeka Public School District will postpone Week 1 of high school football. The board will re-evaluate Sept. 3 the decision to play games.

News

Firefighters stop fire inside a house on NE Rice Road

Updated: 11 hours ago
Topeka firefighters stop a fire inside of a house located in the 400 block of NE Rice Road.

News

Fire on 400 NE Rice Rd. intentionally set, TFD says

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
No one was home when the fire started, and firefighters told 13 NEWS they weren’t sure if anyone lived in the house.

News

Controlled grass burn responsible for smoke visible around Topeka

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A crew from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism used a control burn to clear the grass around the KTWU broadcast tower. It’s something they do every few years.

News

Kansas University COVID Cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
89 people tested positive for the virus. KU says 87 of the positives are students and two are faculty.