Riley Co. sees 33 new cases of COVID-19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Count has 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday.

The Riley County Health Department says the county has 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new recovery since its report on Wednesday, Aug. 19. This brings the county total to 185 active cases and 375 recovered.

RCHD says it has also identified other cases of the virus identified with the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Kansas State University. It says the new total for the outbreak is 15 cases.

According to RCHD, Phi Delta Theta continues to work closely with it to encourage the testing of its members and close contacts.

“Our members that have been tested positive are regularly checked in on and are doing well,” said Phi Delta Theta Chapter President Zach Hoeven. “Our fraternity has been fully cooperating with all of the right people and will continue to do so. We are doing the right thing by getting people tested to ensure the health and safety for both our members and our community.”

For resources on Greek housing at K-State visit K-State’s Greek Life website.

“Each fraternity and sorority spent the summer creating a reopening plan & protocols with the help of FSL staff, their stakeholder groups (advisors, house directors, alumni boards, etc.), and their inter/national organizations,” said Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at K-State (FSL) Jordan Kocher. “The health and safety of the student members, as well as the volunteers who advise, work with and feed them, are a top priority. We will continue to communicate and address issues of the pandemic directly, as our community leaders recognize the role fraternities and sororities play in Manhattan’s public health.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is caring for no COVID-19 patient and there are no persons under investigation.

RCHD says it partnered with the Kansas National Guard and Kansas Department of Health and Environment to administer free swabbing at the Vineyard Community Church on Thursday, Aug. 20.

According to the Department, the data on the 478 participants of the swabbing is being entered and contact tracing is underway. It says results will be given via telephone and are available within 48 hours of receipt at the state lab.

RCHD says anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

