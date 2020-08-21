Advertisement

Riley Co. sees 33 new cases of COVID-19

Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Count has 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday.

The Riley County Health Department says the county has 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new recovery since its report on Wednesday, Aug. 19. This brings the county total to 185 active cases and 375 recovered.

RCHD says it has also identified other cases of the virus identified with the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Kansas State University. It says the new total for the outbreak is 15 cases.

According to RCHD, Phi Delta Theta continues to work closely with it to encourage the testing of its members and close contacts.

“Our members that have been tested positive are regularly checked in on and are doing well,” said Phi Delta Theta Chapter President Zach Hoeven. “Our fraternity has been fully cooperating with all of the right people and will continue to do so. We are doing the right thing by getting people tested to ensure the health and safety for both our members and our community.”

For resources on Greek housing at K-State visit K-State’s Greek Life website.

“Each fraternity and sorority spent the summer creating a reopening plan & protocols with the help of FSL staff, their stakeholder groups (advisors, house directors, alumni boards, etc.), and their inter/national organizations,” said Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at K-State (FSL) Jordan Kocher.  “The health and safety of the student members, as well as the volunteers who advise, work with and feed them, are a top priority. We will continue to communicate and address issues of the pandemic directly, as our community leaders recognize the role fraternities and sororities play in Manhattan’s public health.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is caring for no COVID-19 patient and there are no persons under investigation.

RCHD says it partnered with the Kansas National Guard and Kansas Department of Health and Environment to administer free swabbing at the Vineyard Community Church on Thursday, Aug. 20.

According to the Department, the data on the 478 participants of the swabbing is being entered and contact tracing is underway. It says results will be given via telephone and are available within 48 hours of receipt at the state lab.

RCHD says anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Updated: 2 hours ago
The website is in response to expected increases in mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Aldersgate tests 270 staff members, 166 residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Aldersgate has tested all its staff and residents.

Coronavirus

Kansas City Renaissance Festival cancels 2020 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas City Renaissance Festival has canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Texas woman loses dad to COVID, nearly loses other close family members, lost job

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
One woman endured the nightmare possibility of losing nearly all her closest family members to coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas reaches 36,856 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has seen a total of 419 COVID-19 related deaths and 36,856 positive cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

As US deaths mount, virus takes outsized toll on minorities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll. And half the dead were people of color.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.

News

Cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in all 105 Kansas counties

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Wallace County, a rural county bordering Colorado, is the 105th and final county in Kansas to confirm at least one case of the virus.