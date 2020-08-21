Advertisement

Private schools in Topeka see enrollment increase this fall

Topeka Collegiate School, 2200 S.W. Eveningside Drive, is among local private schools to see an increase in enrollment this fall.
Topeka Collegiate School, 2200 S.W. Eveningside Drive, is among local private schools to see an increase in enrollment this fall.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many school districts in northeast Kansas will offer both online and in-person classes as the Fall 2020 semester begins.

However, with their smaller enrollments, many private schools are starting with in-person classes this fall, and some are seeing an increase in enrollment.

Topeka Collegiate School, 2200  S.W. Eveningside Drive,  has seen a 10 percent increase in enrollment over a year ago.

Brittany Crabtree, director of communications and admissions at Topeka Collegiate, said  the school has about 155 students at present.

Of the increase, she said, “We can’t attribute that to one thing, but we did see an increase.”

Topeka Collegiate, which opened for classes on Wednesday, is offering a choice of in-person or distance learning online.

Crabree said about 84 percent of the school’s students are meeting for in-person classes. The other 16 percent are taking classes online through Topeka Collegiate’s distance-learning program.

Those students coming to school for classes have their temperatures taken multiple times a day and wear masks, as well as washing their hands or using hand sanitizer once an hour.

Meanwhile, at Cair Paravel Latin School, 635 S.W. Clay, enrollment is up 5 percent this fall over a year ago, said Head of School Melody Congdon. Classes started Thursday at Cair Paravel.

And at Hayden High School, 401 S.W. Gage, enrollment is down slightly this fall. Shelly Buhler, the school’s president, said the lower number is largely the result of a decrease in international students at the school.

Classes at Hayden are slated to begin on Tuesday.

Private school tuition in Topeka can range from about $5,600 to $12,300 per year, depending on the school and the age of the student.

Several public school districts in northeast Kansas opened their doors for in-person classes this week.

More schools are to open in the next couple of weeks.

All of the districts have contingency plans in place in the event of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

12th St. to close to westbound drivers in Topeka

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
12th St. west of Kansas Ave. will close to westbound drivers.

News

One arrested after Walmart parking lot dispute in Lawrence

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
One man is in custody after a dispute in the Walmart parking lot involving weapons in Lawrence.

Coronavirus

Aldersgate tests 270 staff members, 166 residents

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Aldersgate has tested all its staff and residents.

Coronavirus

Kansas City Renaissance Festival cancels 2020 season

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas City Renaissance Festival has canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

FBI celebrates 100 years in Kansas City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas City branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is celebrating a century of service.

Coronavirus

Kansas reaches 36,856 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has seen a total of 419 COVID-19 related deaths and 36,856 positive cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Old Town neighborhood in Topeka sees alley cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Old Town neighborhood in Topeka is getting an alley makeover.

News

4th St. to remain closed in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will continue closures on 4th St. on Monday.

News

Shawnee Co. to reduce inside gatherings to 25, outside to stay at 45

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The Shawnee County Health Officer will be issuing a new order limiting inside gatherings to 25.

News

Topeka pair arrested on multiple felony charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office says a Topeka man and woman is behind bars following a routine traffic stop in central Topeka.