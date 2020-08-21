Private schools in Topeka see enrollment increase this fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many school districts in northeast Kansas will offer both online and in-person classes as the Fall 2020 semester begins.

However, with their smaller enrollments, many private schools are starting with in-person classes this fall, and some are seeing an increase in enrollment.

Topeka Collegiate School, 2200 S.W. Eveningside Drive, has seen a 10 percent increase in enrollment over a year ago.

Brittany Crabtree, director of communications and admissions at Topeka Collegiate, said the school has about 155 students at present.

Of the increase, she said, “We can’t attribute that to one thing, but we did see an increase.”

Topeka Collegiate, which opened for classes on Wednesday, is offering a choice of in-person or distance learning online.

Crabree said about 84 percent of the school’s students are meeting for in-person classes. The other 16 percent are taking classes online through Topeka Collegiate’s distance-learning program.

Those students coming to school for classes have their temperatures taken multiple times a day and wear masks, as well as washing their hands or using hand sanitizer once an hour.

Meanwhile, at Cair Paravel Latin School, 635 S.W. Clay, enrollment is up 5 percent this fall over a year ago, said Head of School Melody Congdon. Classes started Thursday at Cair Paravel.

And at Hayden High School, 401 S.W. Gage, enrollment is down slightly this fall. Shelly Buhler, the school’s president, said the lower number is largely the result of a decrease in international students at the school.

Classes at Hayden are slated to begin on Tuesday.

Private school tuition in Topeka can range from about $5,600 to $12,300 per year, depending on the school and the age of the student.

Several public school districts in northeast Kansas opened their doors for in-person classes this week.

More schools are to open in the next couple of weeks.

All of the districts have contingency plans in place in the event of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

