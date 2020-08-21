One arrested after Walmart parking lot dispute in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody after a dispute in the Walmart parking lot involving weapons in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says it was dispatched to the Walmart parking lot at 3300 Iowa St. with reports of a disturbance with weapons around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.

LPD says witnesses allege that two males were fighting in the parking lot while one had a gun pointed at the other.

According to LPD, after an initial investigation, Marcus George, 23, of Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and the use of a deadly weapon.

LPD says an affidavit is currently being presented to the Douglas County District Attorney.

