Advertisement

One arrested after Walmart parking lot dispute in Lawrence

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody after a dispute in the Walmart parking lot involving weapons in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says it was dispatched to the Walmart parking lot at 3300 Iowa St. with reports of a disturbance with weapons around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.

LPD says witnesses allege that two males were fighting in the parking lot while one had a gun pointed at the other.

According to LPD, after an initial investigation, Marcus George, 23, of Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and the use of a deadly weapon.

LPD says an affidavit is currently being presented to the Douglas County District Attorney.

Significant Activity At 10:30 a.m. this morning, officers from the Lawrence Police Department were dispatched to the...

Posted by Lawrence Police Department on Friday, August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

12th St. to close to westbound drivers in Topeka

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
12th St. west of Kansas Ave. will close to westbound drivers.

News

Private schools in Topeka see enrollment increase this fall

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka Collegiate School, 2200 S.W. Eveningside Drive, is among local private schools to see an increase in enrollment this fall.

Coronavirus

Aldersgate tests 270 staff members, 166 residents

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Aldersgate has tested all its staff and residents.

Coronavirus

Kansas City Renaissance Festival cancels 2020 season

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas City Renaissance Festival has canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

FBI celebrates 100 years in Kansas City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas City branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is celebrating a century of service.

Coronavirus

Kansas reaches 36,856 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has seen a total of 419 COVID-19 related deaths and 36,856 positive cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Old Town neighborhood in Topeka sees alley cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Old Town neighborhood in Topeka is getting an alley makeover.

News

4th St. to remain closed in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will continue closures on 4th St. on Monday.

News

Shawnee Co. to reduce inside gatherings to 25, outside to stay at 45

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The Shawnee County Health Officer will be issuing a new order limiting inside gatherings to 25.

News

Topeka pair arrested on multiple felony charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office says a Topeka man and woman is behind bars following a routine traffic stop in central Topeka.