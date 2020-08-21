Advertisement

Old Town neighborhood in Topeka sees alley cleanup

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Old Town neighborhood in Topeka is getting an alley makeover.

H&R Block and Nextdoor say they have partnered with the Topeka community to bring the alley cleanup project to life. They say the Old Town neighborhood is one of 10 neighborhoods selected around the nation to take part in H&R Block’s Make Every Block Better initiative.

H&R says an outdoor event is scheduled for Saturday morning, Aug. 29, for the Old Town neighborhood to come together and clean up the alleyways, plant-pollinator seeds for wildflowers and make spaces safer for residents.

“Nextdoor and H&R Block have a shared purpose to create stronger, kinder communities, and we both believe that starts with the neighborhood,” says Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor. “I’m excited to hear from neighbors around the country, to bring people together, and most importantly, to create connections.”

H&R says it is seeking to build sustainable connections in neighborhoods across the country and for small business owners while many Americans are experiencing increased social isolation.

“Every day we see how social isolation negatively impacts our communities and neighbors,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block President and CEO. “We have more than 12 million cumulative hours of conversations with people each year as we help them prepare their taxes, discussing major life events and helping them with a significant financial moment in their year. These conversations are just the beginning of how we can foster more conversations in communities and tackle isolation year-round.”

For more information on H&R Block’s Make Every Block Better, visit the H&R Block website.

