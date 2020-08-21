Advertisement

Nothing Bundt Cakes has grand opening Friday in southwest Topeka

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 2121 S.W. Wanamaker, had its official grand opening on Friday morning.
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 2121 S.W. Wanamaker, had its official grand opening on Friday morning.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bakery offering an array of tasty treats had its grand opening Friday morning in Topeka.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 2121 S.W. Wanamaker, had a soft opening about four weeks ago.

On Friday morning, it had its official grand opening, with members of the Greater Topeka Partnership on hand for the festivities.

Connie Casper, owner-operator of the store, said the response so far to Nothing Bundt Cakes in Topeka has been off the charts.

“The first four weeks have been amazing,” Casper said. “Topeka and the surrounding communities have just been so welcoming.

“We have been so busy. People have been wonderful. Word is spreading. We do a lot of marketing, as well, but it has been just phenomenal – way beyond our expectations.”

Store manager Shayla Ricci says the location has become a favorite stop for those wanting to pick up a treat for themselves or others.

She said the store offers four sizes of bundt cakes, ranging in size from cupcake size to 10-inch cakes.

Ricci added the store has been delivering a lot of cakes to customers in the Topeka area.

The store was donating 20 percent of its sales on Friday to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka.

