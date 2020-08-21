NCAA Division I looks to hold fall championships in spring

(WIBW) - The NCAA Division I Board of Directors is working to host “scaled back” fall championships in the spring after nixing them due to not enough schools playing sports in the fall.

“We want to provide opportunities for student-athletes whenever possible,” acting board chair and Texas State. “We understand it will be complicated and different, and we’re not certain how it will look. But we believe it’s important to try to give students that championship experience.”

Rescheduled fall championships would only be played in the spring “if they can be conducted safely and in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines.”

The board of directors adds priority for scheduling championships in the spring would go to winter and spring sport student-athletes, since their championships got canceled in the 2019-2020 season.

Division I Board of Directors determines the division will work toward hosting fall championships in the spring: https://t.co/2ECu90EmFO pic.twitter.com/YRark5GcAs — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.