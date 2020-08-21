Advertisement

Man charged with abuse of an 18-month-old-child

(Shawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has charged a man with abusing an 18-month-old.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says he has filed charges against Robert Henry Mann III for the abuse of an 18-month-old-child.

According to Kagay, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Stormont Vail Hospital with reports of the possible abuse of an 18-month-old boy.

Kagay says the investigation lead to the arrest and charging of Mann. He says he has charged Mann with one count of abuse of a child, torture or cruelly beat, for events that happened on July 17.

Kagay also says he has charged Mann with one count of aggravated endangering of a child for events that happened on the same day.

According to Kagay, Mann is being held on a $50,000 bond. He says the court will schedule a hearing on Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.

