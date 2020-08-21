Lawmakers mourn passing of Olathe Mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the passing of Olathe Mayor Mike Copeland lawmakers are coming together to remember him.

The Kansas House of Representatives says legislators and commissioners that represent Olathe have all come together to mourn the passing of Olathe Mayor Mike Copeland.

“Mayor Mike Copeland was a reliable advisor to each of us on issues impacting Olathe residents. More than that, he was a trusted friend to many. Mike’s passing yesterday saddens each of us,” said the lawmakers. “Mike served Olathe for 27 years, 19 of those as Mayor. His legacy of selfless service should inspire each of us to give back to our community. Please join us in honoring Mayor Mike Copeland’s legacy and offering our condolences to his family and friends during this sad time.”

Those that have come together so far to remember Copeland include:

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft

Commissioner Mike Brown

Representative Chris Croft

Representative Charlotte Esau

Senator Julia Lynn

Representative Megan Lynn

Senator Robert Olson

Representative John Resman

Representative Ron Ryckman, Jr.

Representative Adam Thomas

Representative John Toplikar

Representative Brandon Woodard

