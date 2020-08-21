Lawmakers mourn passing of Olathe Mayor
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the passing of Olathe Mayor Mike Copeland lawmakers are coming together to remember him.
The Kansas House of Representatives says legislators and commissioners that represent Olathe have all come together to mourn the passing of Olathe Mayor Mike Copeland.
“Mayor Mike Copeland was a reliable advisor to each of us on issues impacting Olathe residents. More than that, he was a trusted friend to many. Mike’s passing yesterday saddens each of us,” said the lawmakers. “Mike served Olathe for 27 years, 19 of those as Mayor. His legacy of selfless service should inspire each of us to give back to our community. Please join us in honoring Mayor Mike Copeland’s legacy and offering our condolences to his family and friends during this sad time.”
Those that have come together so far to remember Copeland include:
- Commissioner Michael Ashcraft
- Commissioner Mike Brown
- Representative Chris Croft
- Representative Charlotte Esau
- Senator Julia Lynn
- Representative Megan Lynn
- Senator Robert Olson
- Representative John Resman
- Representative Ron Ryckman, Jr.
- Representative Adam Thomas
- Representative John Toplikar
- Representative Brandon Woodard
