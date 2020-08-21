Kansas reaches 36,856 positive cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen a total of 419 COVID-19 related deaths and 36,856 positive cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reported that Kansas now has 419 deaths related to COVID-19, eight more from Wednesday, Aug. 19, and 36,856 positive cases, 956 more cases than reported on Wednesday.

According to KDHE, there have been 2,159 hospitalizations due to the virus and 329, 459 negative tests.

Individual county counts are as follows:

Allen – 23

Anderson – 32

Atchison – 88

Barber – 5

Barton – 173

Bourbon – 83

Brown – 52

Butler – 370

Chase – 54

Chautauqua – 7

Cherokee – 188

Cheyenne – 5

Clark – 46

Clay – 24

Cloud – 43

Coffey – 74

Comanche – 9

Cowley – 222

Crawford – 431

Decatur - 5

Dickinson – 55

Doniphan – 52

Douglas – 880

Edwards – 19

Elk - 1

Ellis – 179

Ellsworth – 24

Finney – 1,755

Ford – 2,241

Franklin – 240

Geary – 244

Gove – 7

Graham - 18

Grant – 115

Gray – 82

Greeley - 4

Greenwood – 24

Hamilton – 43

Harper – 42

Harvey – 268

Haskell – 53

Hodgeman – 11

Jackson – 174

Jefferson – 102

Jewell – 14

Johnson – 7,058

Kearny – 69

Kingman - 34

Kiowa – 9

Labette – 165

Lane – 7

Leavenworth – 1,603

Lincoln - 6

Linn – 52

Logan – 2

Lyon – 766

Marshall – 13

Marion – 61

McPherson – 175

Meade – 65

Miami – 177

Mitchell – 27

Montgomery – 188

Morris – 16

Morton – 10

Nemaha – 53

Neosho – 71

Ness – 14

Norton – 23

Osage – 54

Osborne – 4

Ottawa – 39

Pawnee – 79

Phillips – 48

Pottawatomie – 129

Pratt – 38

Reno – 555

Republic – 34

Rice – 41

Riley – 481

Rooks – 20

Rush - 15

Russell - 20

Saline – 409

Scott – 75

Sedgwick – 6,386

Seward – 1,211

Shawnee – 1,928

Sheridan – 7

Sherman – 17

Smith – 3

Stafford – 16

Stanton – 41

Stevens – 46

Sumner – 110

Thomas – 49

Trego – 7

Wabaunsee – 50

Washington – 2

Wichita - 4

Wilson – 16

Woodson – 12

Wyandotte – 5,661

