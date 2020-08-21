Kansas reaches 36,856 positive cases of COVID-19
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen a total of 419 COVID-19 related deaths and 36,856 positive cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reported that Kansas now has 419 deaths related to COVID-19, eight more from Wednesday, Aug. 19, and 36,856 positive cases, 956 more cases than reported on Wednesday.
According to KDHE, there have been 2,159 hospitalizations due to the virus and 329, 459 negative tests.
Individual county counts are as follows:
- Allen – 23
- Anderson – 32
- Atchison – 88
- Barber – 5
- Barton – 173
- Bourbon – 83
- Brown – 52
- Butler – 370
- Chase – 54
- Chautauqua – 7
- Cherokee – 188
- Cheyenne – 5
- Clark – 46
- Clay – 24
- Cloud – 43
- Coffey – 74
- Comanche – 9
- Cowley – 222
- Crawford – 431
- Decatur - 5
- Dickinson – 55
- Doniphan – 52
- Douglas – 880
- Edwards – 19
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 179
- Ellsworth – 24
- Finney – 1,755
- Ford – 2,241
- Franklin – 240
- Geary – 244
- Gove – 7
- Graham - 18
- Grant – 115
- Gray – 82
- Greeley - 4
- Greenwood – 24
- Hamilton – 43
- Harper – 42
- Harvey – 268
- Haskell – 53
- Hodgeman – 11
- Jackson – 174
- Jefferson – 102
- Jewell – 14
- Johnson – 7,058
- Kearny – 69
- Kingman - 34
- Kiowa – 9
- Labette – 165
- Lane – 7
- Leavenworth – 1,603
- Lincoln - 6
- Linn – 52
- Logan – 2
- Lyon – 766
- Marshall – 13
- Marion – 61
- McPherson – 175
- Meade – 65
- Miami – 177
- Mitchell – 27
- Montgomery – 188
- Morris – 16
- Morton – 10
- Nemaha – 53
- Neosho – 71
- Ness – 14
- Norton – 23
- Osage – 54
- Osborne – 4
- Ottawa – 39
- Pawnee – 79
- Phillips – 48
- Pottawatomie – 129
- Pratt – 38
- Reno – 555
- Republic – 34
- Rice – 41
- Riley – 481
- Rooks – 20
- Rush - 15
- Russell - 20
- Saline – 409
- Scott – 75
- Sedgwick – 6,386
- Seward – 1,211
- Shawnee – 1,928
- Sheridan – 7
- Sherman – 17
- Smith – 3
- Stafford – 16
- Stanton – 41
- Stevens – 46
- Sumner – 110
- Thomas – 49
- Trego – 7
- Wabaunsee – 50
- Washington – 2
- Wichita - 4
- Wilson – 16
- Woodson – 12
- Wyandotte – 5,661
For more information visit the KDHE website.
