Kansas City Renaissance Festival cancels 2020 season

(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Renaissance Festival has canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The Kansas City Renaissance Festival says the 2020 season will not be taking place due to COVID-19. It says has worked hard the last five months to make a plan and help stop the spread of the virus.

However, the Renaissance Festival says it is clear that current local and state health guidelines will not allow the Festival to open in the fall.

It says while it disagrees with current guidelines preventing outdoor venues from opening, it appreciates the open and cooperative spirit of discussions and recognizes the difficulty of keeping the community safe.

The Festival says it will be announcing new activities and promises patrons will not have to wait long for their turkey legs.

According to the Kansas City Renaissance Festival, it will return in 2021 and will celebrate its 44th-anniversary promising the grandest return of the Festival.

The Festival says it will return in 221 on September 4 and will be open until October 17 on weekends, Labor Day and Discover Day on Oct. 11.

For more information on the Kansas City Renaissance Festiva;, visit its website.

