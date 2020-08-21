Advertisement

Hunting Guide violates Migratory Bird Act

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Hunting Guide has been sentenced for violating the Migratory Bird Act while on a hunt in Barton County.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Kansas hunting guide has lost his hunting privileges for three years due to violating the Migratory Bird Treaty.

According to McAllister, Bryan D. Boxberger, 33, of Stafford, pleaded guilty for violating the act. He says in the plea, Boxberger admits to being a waterfowl guide to a group of 13 hunters in Barton Co.

McAllister says Boxberger helped the group kill 31 white-fronted geese, which violates a daily bag limit of two per person.

McAllister says Boxberger was sentenced to three years probation. He says Boxberger is also prohibited from hunting, fishing or acting as a guide.

According to McAllister, Boxberger will also have to pay a $2,500 fine which will go to the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund and $10,000 in restitution which will go to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism - Law Enforcement Division Restitution Fund.

McAllister says he is grateful for the work of the KDWPT, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster on the case.

