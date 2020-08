TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A house caught on fire in the 400 block of NE Rice Rd. Thursday evening.

No one was home when the fire started, and firefighters told 13 NEWS they weren’t sure if anyone lived in the house.

Firefighters didn’t know the cause of the fire yet, but said they believe it started in the living room.

