Advertisement

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to her administration

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made a handful of appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made appointments to Kansas boards, commissions and committees.

Board of Adult Care Home Administrators

Gov. Kelly says this administration dictates all powers, duties and functions of the Secretary for the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services including licensure and registration of skilled nursing home administrators.

  • Alicia Rumold, Osage City

Kansas Guardianship Program Board of Directors

Gov. Kelly says this program is part of a partnership with the state and volunteers to help adults legally determined to be unable to manage for themselves.

  • Barbara Ballard, Lawrence (reappointment)

Humanities Kansas

Gov. Kelly says this independent nonprofit pioneers programming, grants and partnerships connecting communities with history, traditions and ideas to strengthen civic life.

  • Kent Blansett, Lawrence

Commission for Racial Equity and Justice

Gov. Kelly says this commission studies racial equity and justice within the state and holds sessions with Kansans that have experience and expertise on the topic. She says it will make recommendations to her, the Legislature and local governments on concrete and immediate steps to take to increase racial equity and justice in Kansas.

  • Elyse Towey, White Cloud

State Complete Count Committee (2020 Census)

Gov. Kelly says this committee initiates, acts upon and considers the necessary strategies to promote and advertise the 2020 Census, respond to questions and concerns about the Census, focus resources on hard to count areas and populations and ensure the highest participation rate possible.

  • Joseph Shepard, Wichita

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 33 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley Count has 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Transitioning to warmer temperatures and higher humidity

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Keeping an eye on a slight chance of rain this weekend

News

Wife to be arraigned in husband’s shooting death

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
The relationship of a man and woman known for its violence ended in February when he was fatally shot three times while the two were in an east Topeka home, witnesses testified Friday in a preliminary hearing.

News

Man charged with abuse of an 18-month-old-child

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County District Attorney has charged a man with abusing an 18-month-old.

Latest News

News

Hunting Guide violates Migratory Bird Act

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas Hunting Guide has been sentenced for violating the Migratory Bird Act while on a hunt in Barton County.

Local

Sink hole in Manhattan closes turn lane on Leavenworth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Around 1:20 p.m., Friday afternoon, a crew from City of Manhattan Public Works closed the westbound left turn lane at the intersection of Leavenworth Street at 3rd Street due to a sink hole.

Local

MHK sink hole on Leavenworth Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
MHK sink hole on Leavenworth Street

News

Nothing Bundt Cakes has grand opening Friday in southwest Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 2121 S.W. Wanamaker, had its official grand opening on Friday morning.

Sports

NCAA Division I looks to hold fall championships in spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors is working to host “scaled back” fall championships in the spring

News

Shawnee Co. Board of Commission Meeting moves locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Board of Commission meetings are getting a change in venue.