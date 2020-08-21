Gov. Kelly makes appointments to her administration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made a handful of appointments to her administration.

Board of Adult Care Home Administrators

Gov. Kelly says this administration dictates all powers, duties and functions of the Secretary for the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services including licensure and registration of skilled nursing home administrators.

Alicia Rumold, Osage City

Kansas Guardianship Program Board of Directors

Gov. Kelly says this program is part of a partnership with the state and volunteers to help adults legally determined to be unable to manage for themselves.

Barbara Ballard, Lawrence (reappointment)

Humanities Kansas

Gov. Kelly says this independent nonprofit pioneers programming, grants and partnerships connecting communities with history, traditions and ideas to strengthen civic life.

Kent Blansett, Lawrence

Commission for Racial Equity and Justice

Gov. Kelly says this commission studies racial equity and justice within the state and holds sessions with Kansans that have experience and expertise on the topic. She says it will make recommendations to her, the Legislature and local governments on concrete and immediate steps to take to increase racial equity and justice in Kansas.

Elyse Towey, White Cloud

State Complete Count Committee (2020 Census)

Gov. Kelly says this committee initiates, acts upon and considers the necessary strategies to promote and advertise the 2020 Census, respond to questions and concerns about the Census, focus resources on hard to count areas and populations and ensure the highest participation rate possible.

Joseph Shepard, Wichita

