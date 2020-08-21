Friday forecast: Transitioning to warmer temperatures and higher humidity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week we’ve enjoyed highs in the 80s but as the weather pattern starts to change today we’ll start to get a few more low 90s out toward central KS and the low 90s will be overspreading the rest of eastern Kansas this weekend. Humidity also begins to increase as well...how much will determine how high the heat index will be but confidence is pretty high that starting this weekend lasting into next week mid 90s to as hot as 103° is going to be the range most spots will be in everyday.

Precipitation wise we’re still keeping an eye on today through the weekend for the highest chance of rain in the 8 day however it’s relative compared to next work week because it is still a very low chance which is why the 8 day still remains dry. The models that are producing rain (most are still dry) include tomorrow afternoon through Sunday. The rain will be hit and miss and won’t be the entire time so we’ll continue to fine tune the forecast especially as we get into the weekend as to when and where the best chance of rain will occur.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. There is a slight chance of rain in central KS that could affect the western portion of the WIBW viewing area mainly this morning however with a layer of dry air in the lower levels most of the rain may end up evaporating before reaching the surface so the chance is minimal. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. IF there is going to be a few showers/storms it would be in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

The isolated chance for storms continues on Sunday, again most spots will be dry and we’ll fine tune the forecast as we get closer to Sunday on specific details. Still think it’ll be mostly sunny and highs in the low to mid 90s especially if it remains dry.

Next week will be sunny and highs in the low-mid 90s will be likely through Wednesday before temperatures may start to cool back down in the low 90s for most spots by Thursday and Friday.

Taking Action:

With the risk of storms this weekend stay weather aware by keeping an eye on the latest forecast and checking the radar from time to time. Most of northeast Kansas will remain dry however if you do get storms, locally heavy rainfall and lightning would be the hazards. With the heat returning, make sure you’re staying hydrated as we’ll have several days in a row of heat indices at least 94°.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.