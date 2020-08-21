Advertisement

FBI celebrates 100 years in Kansas City

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is celebrating a century of service.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Division says it is marking a century of service on Friday, Aug. 21. It says it was established in 1920 as one of nine divisional offices throughout the U.S. and has played a pivotal role in protecting the country.

The FBI says it has continued its mission to protect hard-working Kansans and Missourians.

The Division says it currently spans the entire state of Kansas and the western two-thirds of Missouri and has grown from 73 Special Agents and 43 professional support employees in 1960 to over 140 Special Agents and 135 support employees.

According to the FBI, in 1943 the division located 147 fugitives, made 296 convictions and recovered 174 vehicles as well as $101,941, which demonstrates its focus.

The Division says it started being recognized around the nation for the deadly Kansas City Massacre at Union Station. It says the event shaped the FBI and its current jurisdiction.

The Division says it continues to investigate all matters falling under its purview to include civil rights matters, human trafficking, violent crimes against children, hate crimes, domestic violence, international terrorism, counter-intelligence, public corruption, white-collar crime, violent crime, transnational organized crime and cybercrime.

According to the Bureau, it is important to note many high-profile matters that have been investigated by the KC Division. It says it also played a role in cases such as the kidnapping of Bobby Greenlease in 1953, Operation Strawman leading to the successful conviction of members of the Kansas City Crime Family, the Oklahoma City Bombing, BTK, Dilute Trust who was pharmacist Robert Courtney that diluted cancer patents drugs, the terror bombing plot of the Wichita airport, theft of trade secrets, arson of a planned parenthood facility in Columbia, the terror bombing plot in Garden City and most recently the attempted bombing of an area hospital in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division says it is also important to note the number f high ranking officials that have served in Kansas City or were from Kansas City which are as follows:

  • Clarence Kelley - FBI Director from 1973 to 1978
  • William S. Sessions - FBI Director from 1987 to 1993
  • Floyd I. Clark - Kansas City Special Agent in Charge and Acting FBI Director
  • W. Mark Felt - Special Agent in Charge Kansas City, FBI Deputy Director and Watergate’s “Deep Throat”

The Division says it has also suffered great loss such as:

  • Raymond Caffrey - Died in a gun battle outside Union Station
  • Wimberly Baker - Succumbed to injuries sustained while arresting a bank robber in Topeka
  • Stanley Ronquest Jr. - Shot by two men trying to rob him at gunpoint
  • Jerry Jobe - Died from cancer related to work in response to 9/11
  • Melissa Morrow - Died from cancer related to work in response to 9/11

The Division says it would like to acknowledge its partners and thank the work of task force officers.

The Bureau says as it looks to the future, it continues to face changing threats to the safety and security of the nation and remains committed to fighting for justice and protecting the nation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

12th St. to close to westbound drivers in Topeka

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
12th St. west of Kansas Ave. will close to westbound drivers.

News

One arrested after Walmart parking lot dispute in Lawrence

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
One man is in custody after a dispute in the Walmart parking lot involving weapons in Lawrence.

News

Private schools in Topeka see enrollment increase this fall

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka Collegiate School, 2200 S.W. Eveningside Drive, is among local private schools to see an increase in enrollment this fall.

Coronavirus

Aldersgate tests 270 staff members, 166 residents

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Aldersgate has tested all its staff and residents.

Coronavirus

Kansas City Renaissance Festival cancels 2020 season

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas City Renaissance Festival has canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas reaches 36,856 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has seen a total of 419 COVID-19 related deaths and 36,856 positive cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Old Town neighborhood in Topeka sees alley cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Old Town neighborhood in Topeka is getting an alley makeover.

News

4th St. to remain closed in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will continue closures on 4th St. on Monday.

News

Shawnee Co. to reduce inside gatherings to 25, outside to stay at 45

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The Shawnee County Health Officer will be issuing a new order limiting inside gatherings to 25.

News

Topeka pair arrested on multiple felony charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office says a Topeka man and woman is behind bars following a routine traffic stop in central Topeka.