FBI celebrates 100 years in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is celebrating a century of service.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Division says it is marking a century of service on Friday, Aug. 21. It says it was established in 1920 as one of nine divisional offices throughout the U.S. and has played a pivotal role in protecting the country.

The FBI says it has continued its mission to protect hard-working Kansans and Missourians.

The Division says it currently spans the entire state of Kansas and the western two-thirds of Missouri and has grown from 73 Special Agents and 43 professional support employees in 1960 to over 140 Special Agents and 135 support employees.

According to the FBI, in 1943 the division located 147 fugitives, made 296 convictions and recovered 174 vehicles as well as $101,941, which demonstrates its focus.

The Division says it started being recognized around the nation for the deadly Kansas City Massacre at Union Station. It says the event shaped the FBI and its current jurisdiction.

The Division says it continues to investigate all matters falling under its purview to include civil rights matters, human trafficking, violent crimes against children, hate crimes, domestic violence, international terrorism, counter-intelligence, public corruption, white-collar crime, violent crime, transnational organized crime and cybercrime.

According to the Bureau, it is important to note many high-profile matters that have been investigated by the KC Division. It says it also played a role in cases such as the kidnapping of Bobby Greenlease in 1953, Operation Strawman leading to the successful conviction of members of the Kansas City Crime Family, the Oklahoma City Bombing, BTK, Dilute Trust who was pharmacist Robert Courtney that diluted cancer patents drugs, the terror bombing plot of the Wichita airport, theft of trade secrets, arson of a planned parenthood facility in Columbia, the terror bombing plot in Garden City and most recently the attempted bombing of an area hospital in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division says it is also important to note the number f high ranking officials that have served in Kansas City or were from Kansas City which are as follows:

Clarence Kelley - FBI Director from 1973 to 1978

William S. Sessions - FBI Director from 1987 to 1993

Floyd I. Clark - Kansas City Special Agent in Charge and Acting FBI Director

W. Mark Felt - Special Agent in Charge Kansas City, FBI Deputy Director and Watergate’s “Deep Throat”

The Division says it has also suffered great loss such as:

Raymond Caffrey - Died in a gun battle outside Union Station

Wimberly Baker - Succumbed to injuries sustained while arresting a bank robber in Topeka

Stanley Ronquest Jr. - Shot by two men trying to rob him at gunpoint

Jerry Jobe - Died from cancer related to work in response to 9/11

Melissa Morrow - Died from cancer related to work in response to 9/11

The Division says it would like to acknowledge its partners and thank the work of task force officers.

The Bureau says as it looks to the future, it continues to face changing threats to the safety and security of the nation and remains committed to fighting for justice and protecting the nation.

