Controlled grass burn responsible for smoke visible around Topeka

KDWPT crews used a controlled burn to clear the grass around the KTWU broadcast tower.
KDWPT crews used a controlled burn to clear the grass around the KTWU broadcast tower.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some may have seen a large amount of smoke in the sky near Hollywood Theaters Thursday.

A crew from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism used a control burn to clear the grass around the KTWU broadcast tower. It’s something they do every few years.

Some of the workers told 13 NEWS there was plenty of dried grass from the last coupe of years to fuel the burn.

