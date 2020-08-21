City of Topeka Human Relations Commission clarifies intention of policing recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Human Relations Commission (HRC) has been working on its Policing Recommendations since May.

The document, which was sent to City Council members, other city leaders and posted online Tuesday, consists of suggestions for city leadership to consider when creating policy reform policies.

The suggestions are broken down under several broader guidelines: hold everyone responsible, and uphold the integrity of the police, prevent the most excessive and violent police activities, avoid the most extreme scenarios, and reduce police contribution to the escalation of a situation, empower policing institutions to meet communities where they are, uphold the vital First Amendment rights to free speech and to assemble, establish a central set of information around police interactions with the general public to aid in the identification of both successes and problems, Ensure that police union contracts prioritize protection and service alongside the department’s working conditions and benefits, acknowledge that poor policing outcomes are not only the result of poor policing policy.

Shampayne Lloyd, who is a member of the commission, said Thursday the release of the guidelines ahead of the Special City Council Meeting was not intended to coincide with the meeting.

“In response to policing and the national problems that have been going on in this country, decided as a commission to come up with some things that we could recommend to our city it was done with a lot of back work with looking at other cities with a lot of investigation that is also in the document and so it was not to divide it was just suggestions that have worked across the country it was totally just recommendations to bring police and community together,” she said Thursday.

“We’re independent of them this wasn’t for them working for them this was to present to them to see if there was anything we found that they could use for our city which is way ahead of other cities.”

Lloyd said practices already in place by the Topeka Police Department (TPD), like not using choke holds, makes TPD a standout organization.

She said she wants the work and community dialogue to keep going and does not want to de-fund the police.

“Our chief, he’s great he’s put into practice things that even before the national crises he had already been working on things so he’s doing well he is progressive our department is progressive,” she said.

“Nobody wants to take away police guns that is not in the document that is not in the document if you read it... it was suggested some points of gun usage but these are just some recommendations that we got from other places we don’t want to take guns away from the police.”

Lloyd made it a point to emphasize the HRC, which is a body of seven members who volunteer for the position, is not a group of experts.

The mission of the HRC, she said, is to conduct outreach and educational activities that promote justice and cultural understanding and improve relationships among all people of the City of Topeka.

“We are a commission that is speaking for community our community so when things are discriminatory, which is our mission, when things are not right we want to be able to be a bridge between the city council the city leaders and the community that’s it we see a need and we responded to it that’s who we are.”

Councilman Spencer Duncan, who represents District 8, said while the HRC’s more than 40 recommendations will not be discussed directly at the meeting, their voices are important.

“My interest is making sure that we have enough time during that meeting to hear from people first and so that’s the primary goal for me to listen, listen listen and take all that information and make decisions after that,” he said Thursday.

“My goal and I think the goal of all the council members in the special session is to listen to everyone in our community to help us and guide us on what policing policies and guidelines we may or may not need to put in place; this is one of the voices inside one of the choruses to help us in some of that guidance just as I’m sure we’ll hear voices on the other side but I think that’s their intent is that this is the time they felt to bring something forward.”

Duncan said he understands those who are worried about changes to policing.

“I think a very valid point on their end is to focus on the issues that directly impact Topeka, there are some national horrors that need to be addressed in a lot of communities and some of those very well may touch our community and that’s absolutely probably a fact so let’s focus on those specific Topeka issues and problems and not use it as a narrative to bring other issues from outside the community into ours having said that, we’ve gotta make sure there’s a segment of our population that gets treated equally and fairly.”

Ron Gish, who is a retired Lieutenant with the TPD and the host of the “Support TPD Officers” Facebook group said he supports HRC’s work, but is concerned the amount of recommendations are too many at one time for TPD, an organization he thinks serves the community well.

“I don’t know why we’re trying to push this agenda that’s a national agenda and it’s something they’re trying to bring in to make it look like we’re doing something and I don’t feel like it--they’re going too far and they’re going to fast we need to slow down,” he said Thursday.

Gish said his concerns stem from what could change if city officials act on all of HRC’s recommendations.

“I hope we have a community that’s unified like we’ve had I think we do have a community with a lot of unity I think what they’re bringing is divisive I think it’s something that isn’t going to help the community I think it’s going to make us unsafe crime is going to go up the more tools they pull away from your law enforcement the more dangerous this city is going to get.”

“It’s not about black or white or any pigmentation of anyone’s skin this isn’t about a political party this is about police officers being safe on the street this is about people who call those police officers for help being safe that’s my main mission right now we have a good community and they’re doing good things.”

Gish said local issues should take priority before bringing in ideas from across the nation.

"Look at Topeka what's causing crime here? Because I'm really just concerned about crime and people stealing property or killing each other I mean that's what I'm concerned about we have a beautiful community but I think the crime is high right now and so I think it's high because officers have been removed fro proactive policing activities."

Gish said he hopes the public takes time to research the source of ideas.

The City of Topeka Thursday decided to remove action items from next Tuesday’s agenda to allow more time for public comment.

The meeting starts at 6 pm and each speaker has four minutes to talk.

If you are interested in speaking, you must notify the City Clerk’s office by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to sign up for public comment. Written public comment can be submitted to the City Clerk’s office. The City Clerk’s office can be reached at cclerk@topeka.org or at (785) 368-3940.

