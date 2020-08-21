Cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in all 105 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wallace County Health Department on Thursday announced the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. Wallace County, a rural county bordering Colorado, is the 105th and final county in Kansas to confirm at least one case of the virus.

The Wallace County Health Department said the county’s case “involves a female with no known travel history.”

“The Wallace County Health Department is investigating the case, and any close contacts will be notified by the Wallace County Health Department or KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment),” the health department said.

As of Wednesday, KDHE reported 35,890 COVID-19 cases statewide. This includes 2,090 hospitalizations and 411 deaths. The state health department’s map of COVID-19 cases shows several rural, western Kansas counties with fewer than 10 cases.

This week, Rawlins County joined Wallace County in confirming its first case. The much more densely populated areas, including Sedgwick County in south-central Kansas and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in the Kansa City metro are, account for about half of the state’s total cases.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.