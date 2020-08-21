Aldersgate Village have preventive measures in place to keep employees and residents safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Health Officials are urging long-term care facilities to step back in their reopening plans.

Aldersgate Village says they tested 270 staff members and 166 residents on Monday. They say there is preventive measure in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help keep residents and employees safe.

Topeka’s Aldersgate Village confirmed 25 residents are currently in isolation units and 16 employees in quarantine because of COVID-19, with 19 residents recovered and back in their regular room.

“It’s important to note that over 80 percent of the people testing positive for COVID, were asymptomatic, meaning they didn’t have cough, fever, or other systems, President and CEO of Aldersgate Village, Jerry Ney explained. “Early detection and immediate treatment is our montra and that’s really what we’re doing now at Aldersgate, that’s served our residents very, very well for the first six months of this pandemic.”

Jerry Ney says their special isolation unit has helped stop the spread, “air filtration equipment, we have UBN line, ultra-violet light to further purify the air in that isolation unit. We’ve had great results most people with mild to no symptoms.”

Ney says they also added a symptom screening kiosk for residents, staff and essential visitors.

“For contact tracing, both to record temperatures, record people coming in and out the building being safe as possible,” Ney explained. “Then you have recording so if someone does turn up positive then you have contract tracing.”

Shawnee County reported on Friday, 112 COVID-19 cases within six nursing home facilities in recent weeks.

Shawnee County Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino says nursing homes are a big concern with several outbreaks in facilities in recent weeks.

“I want to say at least because it is a flux situation and those numbers change literally by the hour sometime,” Pezzino explained.

County health officials say they and the state work with facilities to respond and prepare.

“We’re going to continue to implement all the protocols and everything that’s set before us,” Ney emphasized.

Dr. Pezzino says the current rise in nursing home facilities is tied to community spread.

Ney says they have informed all residents, family members and employees on the recent COVID-19 cases.

