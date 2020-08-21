Advertisement

Aldersgate tests 270 staff members, 166 residents

Aldersgate Village Topeka
Aldersgate Village Topeka(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Aldersgate has tested all its staff and residents.

Aldersgate Village says with reports of a national uptick of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes around the nation, it has begun to prepare and address mitigation efforts within its facility.

The care facility says it has been working closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Shawnee County Health Department. It says it has tested all of its residents and employees which amounts to 270 staff and 166 residents.

Aldersgate says it is also thanking the Kansas Health and Environment Lab which has been instrumental in processing the large number of tests.

The nursing facility says it currently has 25 residents in observation in isolation units and 16 employees under quarantine. It says it has successfully treated 19 residents for COVID-19 that have recovered and are now back in their nursing nits.

According to Aldersgate, almost 80% of those that tested positive were asymptomatic, which is what makes the virus difficult to prevent. It says early detection and immediate treatment with isolation and care continue to be its clinical process.

Aldersgate says all COVID-19 positive residents are relocated to its isolation unit for observation and care which is separate from the rest of the residents. It says employees that test positive and show symptoms continue to remain in isolation until released by the Shawnee County Health Department.

Aldersgate says in addition it has added the following protocols to its facilities to prevent further spread of the virus.

  • Heightened housekeeping and sanitation protocols
  • Enhanced infection control precautions
  • Screening residents, staff, and essential visitors for symptoms
  • Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building
  • Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests
  • Postponing or carefully limiting communal activities including social distancing and other infection control precautions

For more information on preventing the spread of COVID-19, visit the CDC website.

For more information on Aldersgate and its efforts, call 785-478-9440 or visit its website.

