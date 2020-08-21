4th St. to remain closed in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will continue closures on 4th St. on Monday.

The City of Topeka says 4th St. will remain closed on Monday, Aug. 24. and it will be closing the alley south of 4th St. and east of VanBuren.

According to the City, the closures are expected to be in place for about three weeks.

The City says 3rd St. is expected to open on Tuesday, Aug. 25, weather permitting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.