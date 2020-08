TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 12th St. west of Kansas Ave. will close to westbound drivers.

The City of Topeka says 12th St. between Kansas Ave. and Topeka Blvd. will close to westbound traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 26 for the relocation of communication lines.

According to the City, 12th St. west of Topeka Blvd. remains closed beyond Lane and Washburn.

