Woman, 22, jailed after running car into police cruiser Wednesday night in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 22-year-old woman was arrested after she ran her car into a Riley County Police cruiser Wednesday night in Manhattan.

According to Riley County Police officials, the incident occurred around 11:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue when a woman failed to stop for officers. The woman then drove her vehicle at two officers before she crashed her vehicle into a police cruiser.

Riley County police arrested Katheryne Hager, of Manhattan, in connection with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol; possession of marijuana; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; criminal damage to property; and fleeing or attempting to elude.

Hager was booked into the Riley County Jail, where she was being held on $30,000 bond.

