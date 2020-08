Wednesday’s Child - Demarcus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 14 YEAR OLD DEMARCUS IS ONE NICE KID. HE AGREES TO PLAY CORNHOLE OR BAGS WITH ME OUTSIDE AT WARD-MEADE.

WE TAKE TURNS AND TALK ABOUT THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR.

DEMARCUS IS A FRESHMAN.

“IT’S PRETTY EXCITING, LEARNING SPANISH, PLAYING FOOTBALL AND SPORTS.. I USED TO PLAY WIDE RECEIVER AND QUARTERBACK BUT THIS YEAR PROBABLY LINEBACKER OR RUNNING BACK.”

DEMARCUS MAKES GOOD GRADES IN SCHOOL EARNING STRAIGHT A'S LAST YEAR.

IN FACT, HE'S A GOOD WRITER AND SPENDS HIS TIME MAKING RAPS LIKE THIS ONE.

“LIKE MLK I WILL WORK TO MAKE THINGS RIGHT.”

DEMARCUS IS ALREADY ON TARGET BUT JUST NEEDS A FAMILY TO KEEP HIM FOCUSED.

HE HAS SOME HIGH HOPES FOR THE FUTURE.

“BECOME A SPY, OWN MY OWN BUSINESS, BECOME A RAPPER.”

SOME PRETTY INTERESTING GOALS THAT NEED SOMEONE TO HELP BRIDGE THE GAP FROM TEENAGER TO ADULT.

SOMEONE LIKE AN ADOPTIVE PARENT.

“A GOOD FAMILY THAT WILL BE THERE FOR ME.”

If you can give Demarcus, or another child, a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

