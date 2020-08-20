Advertisement

WATCH: Waterspout spotted on South Fla. coast

Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Video captured an apparent tornadic waterspout that formed just off the South Florida coast Wednesday.

National Weather Service in Miami said it formed around 1:14 p.m. local time near Sunny Isles Beach before making landfall. No injuries were reported.

Several metal gates on homes and property along the beach were damaged, along with broken tree branches and tossed lawn furniture. One home had water blown inside due to the force of the wind.

“This damage is mainly consistent with EF-0 intensity, although one or two spots could have experienced winds close to the EF-1 threshold (80-85 mph),” the NWS report stated.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cuomo dismisses undercount concerns in NY care home deaths

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dismissed concerns that his state’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes could be a significant undercount, saying it makes sense to include only those residents who died on the home’s property.

National Politics

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

National

Northern California wildfires threatening thousands of homes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged through Northern California again on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled with steep terrain and blistering heat.

National

France offers help for Russia’s Navalny after alleged poisoning

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
French President Emmanuel Macron says France is ready to offer hospitalized Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny “all necessary assistance” after a suspected poisoning.

National

Houston mother says she received eviction notice with smiley-face emoji

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A Texas mother was shocked when she received a notice to vacate with a smiley face on it.

Latest News

National

‘Guess who’s moving today?’ Woman said she received eviction notice with smiley-face emoji

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
A Texas mother was shocked when she received an eviction notice with a smiley face on it.

National

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.

National Politics

Trump appeals as judge OKs Manhattan DA getting tax returns

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for Manhattan's top prosecutor to get President Donald Trump's tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by his lawyers to block a subpoena issued to his accounting firm.

News

KHF distributes $2.7 million for early childhood literacy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Health Foundation has approved almost $2.7 million in funding for community-led initiatives improving early childhood literacy.

Coronavirus

New guidance: Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

National

BlackBerry phones are back

Updated: 1 hours ago
The new phone will run on the Android operating system and have 5G connectivity.