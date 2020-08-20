US Marshal Ron Miller shares law enforcement struggles dealing with COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman welcomed US Marshal for Kansas Ron Miller and they both shared the ways local, state and federal law enforcement are dealing with COVID-19.

Miller said it has been difficult as a marshal to work with social groups being upset and with a pandemic, it's even more difficult.

“It’s all personal interaction and in many cases, personal interaction with people who don’t believe in the protection,” he said.

Law enforcement deputies wear PPE equipment and all agencies wear masks at all times, but the issue law enforcement is facing is that a fugitive could not be wearing masks and they do not test for COVID-19 right away.

Miller said it’s a complex situation and that anything can happen on the job, so they have to be even more prepared moving forward.

He said fugitives may not want to wear a mask when arrested, but do have to wear one in court and in the facilities.

Miller said fugitives that are arrested and do not get tested when they arrive to the jail/correctional facility will be quarantined for 14 days.

“They may not buy into it, they may think it’s some kind of a conspiracy, they just may not care so what happens is it’s a problem for the officers and it can be a problem for the arrestees,” he said.

Norman said the medical personnel within the jail or correctional facility will test the fugitive. Currently, there are nine clusters of COVID-19 cases in correctional facilities across the state.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.