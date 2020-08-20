Topeka unveils Kay McFarland Japanese Garden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Foreign dignitaries will be arriving in Topeka for the unveiling of the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center says it will be holding a ribbon-cutting for the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. It says Consul General Kenichi Okada from the Japanese Consulate in Chicago and James Kanki Honorary Consul of Japan in Kansas City will be speaking.

According to the City, the ribbon cutting will be held in a traditional Japanese style.

The City says Mayor Michelle De La Isla, Friends of the Zoo Board President Pat Colley, Japanese Garden Master Koji Morimoto and Trustees Elaine and Howard Schwartz will also be speaking at the event.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance to the ceremony is by invitation only.

The City says invited guests will be greeted at the event by Three Trails Taiko, a Japanese drum group. It says as guests check-in they will be given an original origami crane and at the ending after the Sake drum has been broken a procession will lead to the Garden’s entrance.

According to the City, along the way to the garden guests ill be asked to hang their origami crane with a wish on one of the plants. It says Kimonos will also be on display at the venue.

