Topeka company acquires Emporia’s Seamless Data Systems

Century Business Technologies of Topeka is acquiring Emporia-based Seamless Data Systems, according to KVOE Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company is acquiring Emporia-based Seamless Data Systems, according to KVOE Radio.

Seamless announced it will sell its managed services, data networking and computer repair services to Century Business Technologies of Topeka, KVOE says. Financial terms haven’t been released.

Century Business Technologies will continue operations at Seamless’ current headquarters at 710 Industrial in Emporia, KVOE reports.

Seamless officials said employees will retain their jobs and all current services will continue.

KVOE says Seamless Data Systems was founded in 2001. Last year, Seamless sold its wireless internet operations and related assets for most Lyon County communities to KwiKom.

Century Business Technologies started in 1981 as a business equipment sales company. It provides technical and managed services, with seven locations across the state.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

