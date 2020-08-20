Thursday forecast: Warming to more seasonal temperatures to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures so far this week have felt more like September. Today and tomorrow will feel more seasonal with mid-upper 80s and then it starts to get slightly hotter with more humidity this weekend into next week.

Heat indices have either been a non-factor or 1-2° above the actual air temperatures so far this week and as the higher humidity starts to build back in this weekend into next week the heat index will likely be closer to 3-7° above the actual air temperatures. This means for the most part mid 90s to maybe as high as 102° is possible for the hottest temperature for the next 8 days.

As for precipitation the official 8 day is still rain free however we’re still monitoring at least small chances especially beginning tomorrow morning into the weekend. There may be a few showers or even isolated t-storms mainly in north-central Kansas tomorrow morning then again Friday night into Saturday morning. The chances for a few more widely isolated or scattered showers/storms increases (at least on one model) Saturday night into Sunday. Again confidence remains low since it is the outlier producing rain while the other models are dry but still something we’ll continue to monitor. Next work week is mainly dry other than a slight chance of an isolated shower/storm Monday and possibly Friday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

This weekend will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs around 90°. Sunday is more uncertain due to the potential rain chance. Right now will keep it 90° in the 8 day because it may be more in the 80s if there is rain, however if there’s dry conditions temperatures may be slightly warmer than Saturday and in the low 90s.

Next week the weather pattern remains similar for most of the week (similar to this week) but it will be warmer and mainly in the low-mid 90s.

Taking Action:

The quiet week continues, expect the next 8 days to be dry. There does remain some chances for hit and miss light rain showers at times (see video or read the beginning of the story for more details) so consider yourself lucky if you do receive rain. Stay updated with the forecast each day in case changes are made.

