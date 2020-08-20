TFD recognizes promotions and retirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is recognizing promotions and retirements in lieu of a celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Topeka Fire Department says it is pleased to recognize those that have retired or been promoted. It says COVID-19 has created obstacles for its employees, which is why it is important to express its appreciation to its first responders.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to these individuals for their hard work and dedication in providing essential services to the Topeka community,” said Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke. “Their sacrifice, determination and perseverance are admirable contributions to the Topeka Fire Department”.

TFD says the following is a list of its 2020 retirements and promotions:

Retirements

February 2020 Zachary L. Bottenberg, Investigator III – 24 years

March 2020 Captain David D. Owen – 32 years Captain Claude E. Clark – 32 years Captain Michael L. Claassen – 31 years Captain Robert S. Williams – 28 years Captain Jerome A. Benning – 28 years Captain Thomas D. Wolfley – 31 years June 2020 Captain Michelle M. Radmacher – 20 years

July 2020 Captain James J. Simpson – 24 years

August 2020 Exzetta Steele Accounting Specialist III – 29 years

September 2020 Deputy Chief Kelly R. Adams – 34 years



PROMOTIONS

January 2020 Advanced Firefighter Matthew J. Conner Brandon J. Wenger Macon J. Ezell Matthew M. Gromer John G. Bills Chase D. Labrador Joshua L. Osborn Firefighter 2nd Class Coty R. Freiss Cory A. Petit James D. Klepees Brooks W. McClane Thomas N. Treantafeles

February 2020 Fire Inspector II Chadwick J. Holthaus promoted to Fire Inspector III Fire Inspector II Adam J. Appelhanz promoted to Fire Inspector III

March 2020 Shift Commander Ty D. Christian promoted to Division Chief of Operations Battalion Chief Melvin D. Bouton promoted to Shift Commander

April 2020 Lieutenant Prentiss J. Rice Jr. promoted to Captain Lieutenant Michael D. Stapleton promoted to Captain Lieutenant William C. Miller promoted to Captain Lieutenant Jeffery R. Reynolds promoted to Captain Lieutenant Keith J. Czechanski promoted to Captain Lieutenant Mark D. Johnson promoted to Captain Apparatus Operator Ryan R. Gay promoted to Lieutenant Apparatus Operator John R. Crites promoted to Lieutenant Apparatus Operator Robert D. Forman promoted Lieutenant Apparatus Operator Brian J. Flott promoted to Lieutenant Apparatus Operator Nathan D. Hibbert promoted to Lieutenant Apparatus Operator Daniel J. Jacobs promoted to Lieutenant Advanced Firefighter Jesse B. Moyer promoted to Apparatus Operator Advanced Firefighter Nathan W. Decker promoted to Apparatus Operator

April 2020 Advanced Firefighter Dustin J. Howbert promoted to Apparatus Operator Advanced Firefighter Kyle A. Hamilton promoted to Apparatus Operator Advanced Firefighter Austin L. McClane promoted to Apparatus Operator Advanced Firefighter Gabriel M. Schultz promoted to Apparatus Operator New Hires Firefighter 3rd Class Tyler A. Abernathy Kaleb D. Chockley Chelsea D. Foster Jonah M. Domann Jacob M. Gardner Mitchell A. Ridder Cole E. Searles

May 2020 Battalion Chief Todd A. Harrison promoted to Fire Marshal Firefighter 1st Class Jeremy A. Steimel John K. Bentler Craig A. Stevenson Jacob W. Pera

June 2020 Lieutenant Robert R. Aurner III promoted to Captain Apparatus Operator Chad R. Swift promoted to Lieutenant Advanced Firefighter Christopher R. Reece promoted to Apparatus Operator

July 2020 Captain Alan J. McKenzie promoted to Battalion Chief

August 2020 Lieutenant Ty C. Forshee promoted to Captain Lieutenant Travis J. Thompson promoted to Captain Apparatus Operator Charles A. Ridder promoted to Lieutenant Apparatus Operator Joshua M. Mayer promoted to Lieutenant Advanced Firefighter Chance W. Boyle promoted to Apparatus Operator Advanced Firefighter Zachary R. Bradford promoted to Apparatus Operator



