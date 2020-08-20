Advertisement

TFD recognizes promotions and retirements

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is recognizing promotions and retirements in lieu of a celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Topeka Fire Department says it is pleased to recognize those that have retired or been promoted. It says COVID-19 has created obstacles for its employees, which is why it is important to express its appreciation to its first responders.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to these individuals for their hard work and dedication in providing essential services to the Topeka community,” said Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke. “Their sacrifice, determination and perseverance are admirable contributions to the Topeka Fire Department”.

TFD says the following is a list of its 2020 retirements and promotions:

Retirements

  • February 2020
    • Zachary L. Bottenberg, Investigator III – 24 years
  • March 2020
    • Captain David D. Owen – 32 years
    • Captain Claude E. Clark – 32 years
    • Captain Michael L. Claassen – 31 years
    • Captain Robert S. Williams – 28 years
    • Captain Jerome A. Benning – 28 years
    • Captain Thomas D. Wolfley – 31 years June 2020
    • Captain Michelle M. Radmacher – 20 years
  • July 2020
    • Captain James J. Simpson – 24 years
  • August 2020
    • Exzetta Steele Accounting Specialist III – 29 years
  • September 2020
    • Deputy Chief Kelly R. Adams – 34 years

PROMOTIONS

  • January 2020
    • Advanced Firefighter
      • Matthew J. Conner
      • Brandon J. Wenger
      • Macon J. Ezell
      • Matthew M. Gromer
      • John G. Bills
      • Chase D. Labrador
      • Joshua L. Osborn
    • Firefighter 2nd Class
      • Coty R. Freiss
      • Cory A. Petit
      • James D. Klepees
      • Brooks W. McClane
      • Thomas N. Treantafeles
  • February 2020
    • Fire Inspector II Chadwick J. Holthaus promoted to Fire Inspector III
    • Fire Inspector II Adam J. Appelhanz promoted to Fire Inspector III
  • March 2020
    • Shift Commander Ty D. Christian promoted to Division Chief of Operations
    • Battalion Chief Melvin D. Bouton promoted to Shift Commander
  • April 2020
    • Lieutenant Prentiss J. Rice Jr. promoted to Captain
    • Lieutenant Michael D. Stapleton promoted to Captain
    • Lieutenant William C. Miller promoted to Captain
    • Lieutenant Jeffery R. Reynolds promoted to Captain
    • Lieutenant Keith J. Czechanski promoted to Captain
    • Lieutenant Mark D. Johnson promoted to Captain
    • Apparatus Operator Ryan R. Gay promoted to Lieutenant
    • Apparatus Operator John R. Crites promoted to Lieutenant
    • Apparatus Operator Robert D. Forman promoted Lieutenant
    • Apparatus Operator Brian J. Flott promoted to Lieutenant
    • Apparatus Operator Nathan D. Hibbert promoted to Lieutenant
    • Apparatus Operator Daniel J. Jacobs promoted to Lieutenant
    • Advanced Firefighter Jesse B. Moyer promoted to Apparatus Operator
    • Advanced Firefighter Nathan W. Decker promoted to Apparatus Operator
  • April 2020
    • Advanced Firefighter Dustin J. Howbert promoted to Apparatus Operator
    • Advanced Firefighter Kyle A. Hamilton promoted to Apparatus Operator
    • Advanced Firefighter Austin L. McClane promoted to Apparatus Operator
    • Advanced Firefighter Gabriel M. Schultz promoted to Apparatus Operator
    • New Hires
      • Firefighter 3rd Class
        • Tyler A. Abernathy
        • Kaleb D. Chockley
        • Chelsea D. Foster
        • Jonah M. Domann
        • Jacob M. Gardner
        • Mitchell A. Ridder
        • Cole E. Searles
  • May 2020
    • Battalion Chief Todd A. Harrison promoted to Fire Marshal
    • Firefighter 1st Class
      • Jeremy A. Steimel
      • John K. Bentler
      • Craig A. Stevenson
      • Jacob W. Pera
  • June 2020
    • Lieutenant Robert R. Aurner III promoted to Captain
    • Apparatus Operator Chad R. Swift promoted to Lieutenant
    • Advanced Firefighter Christopher R. Reece promoted to Apparatus Operator
  • July 2020
    • Captain Alan J. McKenzie promoted to Battalion Chief
  • August 2020
    • Lieutenant Ty C. Forshee promoted to Captain
    • Lieutenant Travis J. Thompson promoted to Captain
    • Apparatus Operator Charles A. Ridder promoted to Lieutenant
    • Apparatus Operator Joshua M. Mayer promoted to Lieutenant
    • Advanced Firefighter Chance W. Boyle promoted to Apparatus Operator
    • Advanced Firefighter Zachary R. Bradford promoted to Apparatus Operator

