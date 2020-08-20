Students call on KU to not reopen

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at the University of Kansas are calling on the school to not reopen for the fall semester.

One day after the University Daily Kansan published an article asking the school not to open, the University of Kansas received 89 positive COVID-19 test results from its first round of COVID-19 saliva testing and Douglas County reported 858 cases within the county.

The UDK, a student newspaper at KU, says the school hasn’t been honest in its reopening approach.

The paper says when it asked the school about how much money was left in its reserves, the school said the information was unavailable. It says when it asked what would happen if a student died of COVID-19 the school said there is a public health advisory team that makes sure all COVID-19 related decisions are science-based and guided by the most current medical practices.

“KU is making that cost-and-benefit analysis. But it’s horrifying from a student perspective because we’re canaries in a coal mine,” says Trey Duran a law student and student senator.

“KU’s ability to remain open for the fall semester and return in the spring rests with you and your choices,” said Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara Durham in an email to students on Wednesday.

According to Attorney General Derek Schmidt, contact tracing in the state of Kansas is voluntary and no one can be required to participate.

According to the paper, the school will allow for a few free masks and a free COVID-19 test. However, it expects students to report when their peers act irresponsibly due to contact tracing being voluntary.

The paper asks how the school can responsibly reopen its campus on Monday, Aug. 24. It says students cannot be expected to keep their peers responsible while contact tracing is voluntary.

