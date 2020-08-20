Advertisement

Students call on KU to not reopen

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at the University of Kansas are calling on the school to not reopen for the fall semester.

One day after the University Daily Kansan published an article asking the school not to open, the University of Kansas received 89 positive COVID-19 test results from its first round of COVID-19 saliva testing and Douglas County reported 858 cases within the county.

The UDK, a student newspaper at KU, says the school hasn’t been honest in its reopening approach.

The paper says when it asked the school about how much money was left in its reserves, the school said the information was unavailable. It says when it asked what would happen if a student died of COVID-19 the school said there is a public health advisory team that makes sure all COVID-19 related decisions are science-based and guided by the most current medical practices.

“KU is making that cost-and-benefit analysis. But it’s horrifying from a student perspective because we’re canaries in a coal mine,” says Trey Duran a law student and student senator.

“KU’s ability to remain open for the fall semester and return in the spring rests with you and your choices,” said Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara Durham in an email to students on Wednesday.

According to Attorney General Derek Schmidt, contact tracing in the state of Kansas is voluntary and no one can be required to participate.

According to the paper, the school will allow for a few free masks and a free COVID-19 test. However, it expects students to report when their peers act irresponsibly due to contact tracing being voluntary.

The paper asks how the school can responsibly reopen its campus on Monday, Aug. 24. It says students cannot be expected to keep their peers responsible while contact tracing is voluntary.

To read the full article, visit the University Daily Kansan’s website.

Editorial: KU must reverse course now on campus reopening
87 KU students test positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New guidance: Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

National Politics

Coronavirus task force report warns of Georgia expanding community spread

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Leaked coronavirus task force report warns Georgia of need to take stronger measures.

Coronavirus

87 KU students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has completed and posted its initial round of testing results from its COVID-19 saliva testing.

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

Latest News

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

National

FDA approves 1st fully transparent surgical mask

Updated: 3 hours ago
The masks are available to buy in medical or non-medical grade models.

National

College Board cancels some SAT tests due to COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nearly half of the SAT exams scheduled for August have been canceled.

Coronavirus

Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing virus mandates

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

UN: Discussions with Russia on COVID-19 vaccine underway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, Russia became the first country in the world to license a coronavirus vaccine when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval. But the vaccine has not yet passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works before being licensed, a major breach of scientific protocol.

Coronavirus

Some COVID-19 patients experience chronic fatigue syndrome after recovery

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As doctors and researchers continue to learn more about the long-term effects of COVID-19 on those who have recovered, they’re finding that not only can lung issues persist, but so can extreme fatigue.