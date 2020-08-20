Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office participating in “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” Campaign
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign.
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, 56 people died from alcohol-related crashes in 2018. The Sheriff’s Office and KDOT are joining other law enforcement agencies in enforce impaired driving laws in a campaign from August 20 to September 7.
