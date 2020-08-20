Shawnee Co. Health Department holds COVID-19 news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team will hold a news conference on Friday, Aug. 21.

The Shawnee County Health Department says the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHD says topics will include the Shawnee County Community Transmission Score Card, rising COVID-19 cases and mass gatherings and public events.

According to the department, speakers will include Linda Ochs, SCHD Director, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee Co. Health Officer, Dustin Nichols, Incident Commander and Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

