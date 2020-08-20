Advertisement

Senator Moran remembers late Olathe Mayor

(GRAYDC)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is remembering Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland after his passing.

Senator Jerry Moran says he came to appreciate, respect and love the late Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland.

Moran says Copeland came to Kansas as a football player for Mid America Nazarene University and served the City of Olathe as Mayor for almost 20 years.

“His first concern was never for himself but always for his community – how he could make Olathe a better place for every family living there and every individual passing through,” says Moran.

Moran says he and many others came to appreciate, respect and love Copeland for is his helpful, supportive and caring friendship.

“He always put others first, and I benefited greatly from his friendship. I am deeply saddened to learn of his passing, and Robba and I will be praying for Mike’s wife Maria, their children and the entire Olathe community,” says Moran.

