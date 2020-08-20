Repeat sex offender faces 16 years in prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Linwood man and repeat sex offender has been sentenced for distributing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Linwood man with a prior rape conviction has been sentenced to 197 months, over 16 years, in federal prison for distribution of child pornography and ordered to pay $95,000 in restitution.

McAllister says James Minster, 47, of Linwood pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography and admitted that law enforcement received a report from CyberTipline that he had uploaded a file containing child pornography via the internet.

According to McAllister, investigators tracked the upload to Minster’s residence in Linwood and over 1,000 images and 200 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children were seized from Minster’s devices.

McAllister says in 1998, Minster was convicted of rape and criminal sodomy after the assault of a five-year-old child. He says Minister was released from prison in May of 2018.

McAllister says he is grateful for the work of the Wichita Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan on the case.

