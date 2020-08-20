RCPD looks for missing teen

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

The Riley County Police Department says it is looking for Priscilla Peters Handley, 15, of Manhattan. It says she was last seen in her home on Aug. 18, around 2 p.m.

🚨 MISSING JUVENILE🚨 : We are looking for Priscilla Peters Handley, 15, of Manhattan. Priscilla was last seen at her home... Posted by RileyCountyPD on Thursday, August 20, 2020

RCPD says Handly may be wearing a maroon hoodie and black shorts. It says she is 5′4″ and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Handley, they should immediately call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.