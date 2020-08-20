Advertisement

One arrested after brief Oakland standoff

One man was arrested after a standoff on Oakland and Center.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody after a standoff in Oakland Wednesday afternoon.

Jacob Johnson, 33, was arrested for an outstanding probation violation warrant through the Kansas Dept. of Corrections, and a misdemeanor warrant out of Osage Co.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says SWAT responded to the 1300 block of NE Oakland around 2:15 p.m. to assist the Kansas Highway Patrol and Topeka Police Dept. with the standoff. Johnson had barricaded himself in a home.

Johnson came out of the home and surrendered peacefully just before 5 p.m.

