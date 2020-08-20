Nothing Bundt Cakes joines GTP

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is joining the Greater Topeka Partnership.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says it is welcoming Nothing Bundt Cakes to the organization with a ribbon-cutting along with the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka.

GTP says the ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, Aug. 21, at 10:30 a.m.

GTP says Nothing Bundt Cakes is a new member and a new business in the community.

