Advertisement

Man sentenced to federal prison after smuggling 23 lbs. of meth

(KOSA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been sentenced to federal prison after he attempted to smuggle 23 pounds of methamphetamine into Kansas.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a driver who was stopped on a Kansas highway with 23 pounds of methamphetamine and has been sentenced to 164 months in federal prison.

McAllister says Eduardo Garcia-Patino, 45, of San Jancinto, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Garcia-Patino was stopped for a traffic violation while driving eastbound on I-70 in Geary Co. They say after an investigation a red duffel bag in his truck was found containing 23 pounds of methamphetamine.

McAllister says he is grateful for the work of the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Jackson County Drug Task Force, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Health Department holds COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team will hold a news conference on Friday, Aug. 21.

News

KBI investigates suspicious death in Greenwood Co.

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a suspicious death in Greenwood County.

News

KHF distributes $2.7 million for early childhood literacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Health Foundation has approved almost $2.7 million in funding for community-led initiatives improving early childhood literacy.

News

Kansas Highway Patrol releases results of July speed enforcement effort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Kansas Highway Patrol on Thursday released results from its enforcement effort in July that took place with several area states.

Latest News

News

Woman, 22, jailed after running car into police cruiser Wednesday night in Manhattan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 22-year-old woman was arrested after officials said she crashed her vehicle into a Riley County Police cruiser late Wednesday in Manhattan.

News

USD 501 introduces app extension to track COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Topeka company acquires Emporia’s Seamless Data Systems

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Century Business Technologies of Topeka is acquiring Emporia-based Seamless Data Systems, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Man drops off TV in yard, takes off on foot early Thursday in west Topeka

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka police recovered a television after a man placed it next to a chimney early Thursday outside a house in the 5600 block of S.W. 9th Terrace, authorities said. Officers were called to the area after the man was seen walking in the neighborhood carrying the TV.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Warming to more seasonal temperatures to end the week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hotter with slightly higher humidity by this weekend

News

Wednesday’s Child - Demarcus

Updated: 15 hours ago
If you can give Demarcus, or another child, a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.