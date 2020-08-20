Man sentenced to federal prison after smuggling 23 lbs. of meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been sentenced to federal prison after he attempted to smuggle 23 pounds of methamphetamine into Kansas.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a driver who was stopped on a Kansas highway with 23 pounds of methamphetamine and has been sentenced to 164 months in federal prison.

McAllister says Eduardo Garcia-Patino, 45, of San Jancinto, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Garcia-Patino was stopped for a traffic violation while driving eastbound on I-70 in Geary Co. They say after an investigation a red duffel bag in his truck was found containing 23 pounds of methamphetamine.

McAllister says he is grateful for the work of the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Jackson County Drug Task Force, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt for their work on the case.

