Man drops off TV in yard, takes off on foot early Thursday in west Topeka

Topeka police recovered a television after a man placed it next to a chimney early Thursday outside a house in the 5600 block of S.W. 9th Terrace, authorities said. Officers were called to the area after the man was seen walking in the neighborhood carrying the TV.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were called to the city’s west side early Thursday after receiving a report that a man was walking around a neighborhood carrying a television.

Authorities said that by the time officers arrived, the man had placed the TV next to a fireplace outside a home in the 5600 block of S.W. 9th Terrace, then took off.

Officers recovered the television around 4:15 a.m. hadn’t located the man who placed it by the house.

Additional details, including whether the TV had been reported stolen, weren’t immediately available.

