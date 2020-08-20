Man drops off TV in yard, takes off on foot early Thursday in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were called to the city’s west side early Thursday after receiving a report that a man was walking around a neighborhood carrying a television.

Authorities said that by the time officers arrived, the man had placed the TV next to a fireplace outside a home in the 5600 block of S.W. 9th Terrace, then took off.

Officers recovered the television around 4:15 a.m. hadn’t located the man who placed it by the house.

Additional details, including whether the TV had been reported stolen, weren’t immediately available.

