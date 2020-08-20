LPD investigating kidnapping

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning kidnapping.

The Lawrence Police Department says just before 9 a.m. it responded to the 2500 block of west 6th St. to what was described as a disturbance with weapons on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Kidnapping Just before 9:00 a.m. today, officers from the Lawrence Police Department responded to the 2500 block of... Posted by Lawrence Police Department on Thursday, August 20, 2020

LPD says en route, officers got word that a female individual was being held against her will by a male carrying a firearm.

According to officers, the victim was known to the suspect and located unharmed at te sckene.

LPD says Michael James Edwards, 36, is the suspect on suspicion of kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says an affidavit is being prepared.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.