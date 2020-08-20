Advertisement

LPD investigating kidnapping

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning kidnapping.

The Lawrence Police Department says just before 9 a.m. it responded to the 2500 block of west 6th St. to what was described as a disturbance with weapons on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Posted by Lawrence Police Department on Thursday, August 20, 2020

LPD says en route, officers got word that a female individual was being held against her will by a male carrying a firearm.

According to officers, the victim was known to the suspect and located unharmed at te sckene.

LPD says Michael James Edwards, 36, is the suspect on suspicion of kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says an affidavit is being prepared.

