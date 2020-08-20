KVC awards $3,900 fo 9/11 National Day of Service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Volunteer Commission has awarded $3,900 to support the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The Kansas Volunteer Commissions ays it has given eight organizations a total of $3,900 to support September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

KVC says the awardees will host projects and service activities to honor those that died and served on 9/11.

KVC says the following organizations are recipients:

Wabaunsee Unified School District 329: $500

Four County Mental Health Center - RSVP: $500

Barton County College - RSVP: $500

Burrton USD 369: $500

Elizabeth B. Ballard Community Center: $500

Boys & Girls Club of Topeka: $500

Children First CEO Kansas Inc.: $500

Youth Volunteer Corps: $400

According to KVC, the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance is the product of an effort originally launched in 2002 by families of 9/11 victims and support groups that worked to establish the service day as a forward-looking way to honor the victims, survivors and others who rose up and responded to the attacks.

KVC says in 2009 Congress designated the day as a National Day of Service and Remembrance and made the Corporation for National Community Service responsible with supporting the effort across the nation. It says with funding from the CNCS, it is working with organizations across Kansas to engage volunteers in projects to honor 9/11 victims.

