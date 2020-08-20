Advertisement

KVC awards $3,900 fo 9/11 National Day of Service

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Volunteer Commission has awarded $3,900 to support the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The Kansas Volunteer Commissions ays it has given eight organizations a total of $3,900 to support September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

KVC says the awardees will host projects and service activities to honor those that died and served on 9/11.

KVC says the following organizations are recipients:

  • Wabaunsee Unified School District 329: $500
  • Four County Mental Health Center - RSVP: $500
  • Barton County College - RSVP: $500
  • Burrton USD 369: $500
  • Elizabeth B. Ballard Community Center: $500
  • Boys & Girls Club of Topeka: $500
  • Children First CEO Kansas Inc.: $500
  • Youth Volunteer Corps: $400

According to KVC, the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance is the product of an effort originally launched in 2002 by families of 9/11 victims and support groups that worked to establish the service day as a forward-looking way to honor the victims, survivors and others who rose up and responded to the attacks.

KVC says in 2009 Congress designated the day as a National Day of Service and Remembrance and made the Corporation for National Community Service responsible with supporting the effort across the nation. It says with funding from the CNCS, it is working with organizations across Kansas to engage volunteers in projects to honor 9/11 victims.

